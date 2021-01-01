About this product
Jack the Ripper ~ Hell's Angel Og ~ Gooberry:
9lb Hammer is named how it is for a reason: This strain almost immediately hits users over the head with its heavy-duty body sedation. The mind isn't completely left out as 9lb Hammer's effects can feel as though it alters the user's perception; making sounds or colors take on a new intensity.
About this brand
Trail Blazin'
Trail Blazin’ is a 100% pesticide free, 100% LED, sustainably grown Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in beautiful Bellingham, WA!
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.
