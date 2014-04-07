About this product
Available in 2-packs or 4-packs.
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
About this strain
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
Amnesia effects
528 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Trail Blazin'
Trail Blazin’ is a 100% pesticide free, 100% LED, sustainably grown Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in beautiful Bellingham, WA!
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.
