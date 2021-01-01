Trail Blazin'
Dutch Grapefruit Pre-Roll
About this product
Available in 2-packs or 4-packs.
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
Photo by Conlon Kiffney
