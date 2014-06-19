About this product
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
If you’re searching for a potent sativa, Pure Power Plant may be the strain for you. Featuring a musky, citrus smell, this strain is fairly pungent and skunk-like. Great for daytime, Pure Power Plant produces a clear-headed sensation while causing a pleasant, gentle pressure in the face and head. As this strain is not a pure sativa, however, some indica effects shine through, especially after heavy use. Too much Pure Power Plant may put you to sleep or leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is easy to grow both indoors and outdoors. Known for its high yields, PPP typically flowers in 8-10 weeks.
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.