Trail Blazin'
(Shatter)
About this product
Strains (check your store for availability): Amnesia, Dutch Grapefruit, Dutch-47, Nightfire OG, Dutch Treat #5, Cinex, Harlequin, Pure Power Plant, and more!
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!