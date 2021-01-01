Transpring
About this product
Features:
1.Full ceramic heating coil, healthy and pure taste
2.Transparent PC tube, clear and clean
3.Special silicon gasket for oil resistance, upgraded seal capability
4.Flat/round mouthpiece optional
Volume: 0.25/0.5/1.0ml
Oil intake hole size: 0.5mm/0.7mm/0.9mm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!