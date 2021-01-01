Transpring
About this product
1.Metal mouthpiece, durable and healthy
2.Special lock-design with patent protection
3.Classical dual-coil as A3 cartridge, stable performance as always
4.Unique sealing design, outstanding performance on leaking proof
5.Patent design of shockproof and drop resistance, sturdy and durable
6.Six colors silicon plugs for your choice, free color OEM
oil intake hole size: 0.7/0.9/1.2/1.6mm
Patent No. 201630478774.5
