Transpring

Transpring

L0 Preheating Battery

Features
1.400mAh large capacity and lasting life
2.Rapid preheating, just 15 seconds
3.A-class PE battery core inside, lasting and stable
4.ST Smart chip inside, 5 safety protection
5.Support quick charging, full charge only 40mins
6.Three variable voltage outputting（green 2.6V, blue 3.3V, violet 4.0V）
