Logo for the brand Transpring

Transpring

W1 Wax Vaporizer

About this product

1.Nice texture metal material, more durable.
2.Specially for wax, heating evenly, no burning smell.
3.SS316L heating wire with quartz coil, new heating core design, purer taste.
4.Removable heating chamber, easier to clean.
5.Wax vaporizer, storing tank and adding tool, three-in-one design.
6.650mAh preheating battery
7.3 adjustable voltage outputting(Green 2.6V, Blue 3.3V, Red 4.0V)
