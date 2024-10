These days, everything comes in a gummy. Vitamins. THC. Supplements. THC. Sugary snacks. More THC—all in chewy, tasty gummies. Sure, gummies are great! Their mouthwatering flavors are downright delicious, and their effects are out of this world, but where’s the nuance? Where’s the magic?… We’re really glad you asked.



We’re changing the gummy game with our Blue Raspberry Mushroom Gummies, throwing in a little different kind of fun, adding a little sprinkle of magical nuance. Take one Blue Raspberry Mushroom Gummy for a good night, another for a night out, and a few more to see your house from the moon.



Experience our triptastic Magic Mushroom Gummies in three other poppin’ flavors: Juicy Mango Magic Mushroom Gummies, Strawberry Dream Magic Mushroom Gummies, and Watermelon Wonder Magic Mushroom Gummies.

