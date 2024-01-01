Your stash is looking a little lonely. Sure, you might have some mighty fine delta 10 gummies, HHC vapes, delta 8 carts, and delta 9 syrups. All that is good. In the right rotation, all that is borderline divine. But it looks like you need something a little more magical—something that’ll slingshot you around the moon on a typical Tuesday afternoon. Looks like your stash could use some deliciously potent magic mushroom gummies.



Concocted in our lab of mad scientists, these Juicy Mango Mushroom Gummies bring a pop of euphoria mixed with an irresistibly satisfying, downright delicious mango flavor. They’re the perfect break from your regularly scheduled programming—and the perfect addition to an already stellar stash.



Experience our triptastic Magic Mushroom Gummies in three other poppin’ flavors: Blue Raspberry Magic Mushroom Gummies, Strawberry Dream Magic Mushroom Gummies, and Watermelon Wonder Magic Mushroom Gummies.

