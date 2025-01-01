We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Tree Honey
Unbelievable quality. Unbeatable price.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
8 products
Resin
Bubble Gum Live Resin 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 75.3%
CBD 0.397%
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Candy Live Resin 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 65.7%
CBD 0.54%
Solvent
Major Black D Pull N Snap 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 67.1%
CBD 2.24%
Resin
Bowie Haze Live Resin 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 63.05%
CBD 0.27%
Resin
Tree Honey Live Resin 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Candy Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 65.7%
CBD 0.55%
Shatter
Major Black D Shatter 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 67.15%
CBD 2.24%
Solvent
Blue Dog Pull N Snap 1g
by Tree Honey
THC 59.5%
CBD 1%
