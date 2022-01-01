About this product
Tree of Life Seeds Peppermint CBD Oil Drops are a quick, convenient, sublingual delivery method for your daily dose of CBD. Use this product to support a healthy mind, body, and balance. Our CBD Oil Drops are nano-emulsified for high bioavailability, making them more effective and easy for the body to absorb. Unlike other CBD on the market, Tree of Life Seeds products are made without synthetics or heavy metals.
Add this CBD oil tincture to food, smoothies, or place a few drops right under the tongue. Whatever your lifestyle, this CBD product will fit right in.
Add this CBD oil tincture to food, smoothies, or place a few drops right under the tongue. Whatever your lifestyle, this CBD product will fit right in.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tree of Life Seeds
At Tree of Life, we understand that the power of CBD can be harnessed in many ways. That’s why we create a wide range of high-quality CBD products to fit every lifestyle, from CBD oil and topicals to CBD pet treats. Our CBD products are 100% THC free, ensuring that people in every state, from professional athletes to bus drivers and teachers, have the option for a better life.
CBD is on the rise, but not all products are created equal. At Tree of Life, we believe that trust is earned through transparency. That’s why we put our USA-made CBD products through rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing. If we don’t ingest it, put it on our skin, or feed it to our pets, then we won’t sell it to you.
We don’t just sell CBD, we’re Arkansas farmers and certified master growers. We make our products using our own farms and labs, putting science at the forefront. Our nano-emulsification technique makes it easier for your body to process and feel the effects of our products. And we do it without any synthetic materials, heavy metals, or toxins.
CBD is on the rise, but not all products are created equal. At Tree of Life, we believe that trust is earned through transparency. That’s why we put our USA-made CBD products through rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing. If we don’t ingest it, put it on our skin, or feed it to our pets, then we won’t sell it to you.
We don’t just sell CBD, we’re Arkansas farmers and certified master growers. We make our products using our own farms and labs, putting science at the forefront. Our nano-emulsification technique makes it easier for your body to process and feel the effects of our products. And we do it without any synthetic materials, heavy metals, or toxins.