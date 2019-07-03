About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
About this brand
Embedded in our core values are being a socially responsible business to give back to the community that supports us. Our team is constantly discovering ways to minimize our footprint in an industry that has major environmental impacts. We are fully committed to this difficult task while still delivering high quality products to our consumer.
Treedom is a pesticide free company. We take time with the little things like hand trimming, manual watering and small batch harvests to ensure every bud is given its deserved attention.
We believe that a truly great product comes from the ground up…literally. Joe and Chad made the transition to i502 with no outside investors and epitomize the American Dream while maintaining the ma and pa business model. Our amazing staff, friends, and family are what help us be the successful company and at the same time creating community enrichment.
Another core belief is a clean and healthy lifestyle. Whether it be the food and cannabis we put in our bodies or the activities we experience. Because of this we have implemented an advanced integrated pest management system to eliminate any harsh pesticides or heavy metals on our products. Our grow techniques include all natural nutrients in an organic coco substrate medium. We also only use organic neem oil during the initial vegetative cycle. This allows us to create a clean pesticide free product for the aware consumer of today’s beautiful world.