TreeTown Cannamelts are the unique edible that everyone can eat. These little melts are sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, AND kosher! They come scored into four servings for easy dosing and dissolve under your tongue for a fast activation time with relief that lasts for hours. Our 1:1 Cannamelts have a balanced ratio of 5mg CBD to 5mg THC per dose and are available in Peppermint, Tangerine, and Lemon-Lime.
