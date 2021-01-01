About this product
A must-have for those seeking a delicious, healthy, and easy-to-dose edible. Daily drops are infused with energizing ginseng for a fun and tasty way to enjoy cannabis throughout your day.
Treeworks
2021 High Times Cannabis Cup- 1st Place Award Winning Brand. Industry-leading cannabis products combining delicious flavor with simple and healthy ingredients. Treeworks' products are always full spectrum and full cannabinoid. Experience the entourage effect.