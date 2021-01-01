About this product
Simply relax with this soothing evening delight. Herbal infusion of chamomile and valerian root keep you in a deep sleep all night long.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Treeworks
2021 High Times Cannabis Cup- 1st Place Award Winning Brand. Industry-leading cannabis products combining delicious flavor with simple and healthy ingredients. Treeworks' products are always full spectrum and full cannabinoid. Experience the entourage effect.