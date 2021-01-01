About this product
Simply cannabis. Drop in your mouth, add to any food/beverage, or use topically for pain relief or pleasure. Treeworks Purist Drops are a natural cannabis infusion with no flavors added. A necessity for the Purist in each of us.
About this brand
Treeworks
2021 High Times Cannabis Cup- 1st Place Award Winning Brand. Industry-leading cannabis products combining delicious flavor with simple and healthy ingredients. Treeworks' products are always full spectrum and full cannabinoid. Experience the entourage effect.