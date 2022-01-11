About this product
Trendi specializes in creating high-quality extracts from premium flower. We handpick from the most sought after cultivators in the state, and we take pride in producing a consistent quality that you can count on. When we extract live resin, high terpene content is our main objective. Our Trendi vapes come in .5g cartridges and .3g disposables. 🔥
About this brand
TRENDI
Now available in Nevada and California.
Trendi is the industry standard for class, elegance, and refined taste in cannabis. The Trendi line aims to influence and inspire through modern innovation, potency, and superior quality utilizing cutting edge technology and a unique visual approach- standing out from the rest.
Trendi offers an unparalleled assortment of premium products ranging from live resin badders and sauce to cured shatter, RSO, live resin cartridges, disposable vapes, flower, and superblunts.
