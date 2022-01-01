🔥 Officially launching Trendi's new favorite line of small-batch premium sourced collections, TRENDI FLOWER! 🔥⁠

⁠

These small batch collections will all be LIMITED runs and we will be sourcing and rotating the flowers in each of these collections. Each collection will feature flowers that have similar flavor, appearance, and effects.



Space Brothers (exclusively at Planet 13 locations) is for those of you that are all about "PURPS", this flower will take your breath away. If you are a fan of gassy, diesel flavored flower then Desert Diamonds will be the perfect pack for you. This is be the "GAS" pack! High Roller is for all the "OG" lovers out there! For cannasseurs who prefer an OG in their arsenal, High Roller is your new best friend. When it comes to flavor, Final Rose is the "SWEET" flower you've been craving. As soon as you tear open the packaging the aroma and flavor of Final Rose jumps out at you. If you're all about those exotic cake strains you're going to LOVE our White Spider. White Spider will be rotating top-tier cake strains with tons of flavor!



