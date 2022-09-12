The TribeTokes all-in-one CBD pen is easy to use, hits smooth and is filled with the highest quality CBD vape oil (with a 10% CBG boost). This convenient “use out of the box” option is perfect for customers who don’t want to even press a button – simply inhale to activate and puff puff pass! This pod-style pen design is smaller than most lighters and fits easily in a pocket or your palm for maximum discretion.



Our customers are loyal to our vapes for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.