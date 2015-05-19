This pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



TribeTokes CBD Mango Haze is a sativa that combines tropical flavors with the added benefits of all natural cannabis terpenes. The buds of this strain express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. The uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.