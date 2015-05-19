CBD Vape Cartridges | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG | Full Gram - Mango Haze (Sativa)
by TribeTokes
SativaTHC 4%CBD 7%
Strain rating:
About this product
This pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
TribeTokes CBD Mango Haze is a sativa that combines tropical flavors with the added benefits of all natural cannabis terpenes. The buds of this strain express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. The uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.
Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.
TribeTokes CBD Mango Haze is a sativa that combines tropical flavors with the added benefits of all natural cannabis terpenes. The buds of this strain express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. The uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.
About this strain
CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.
CBD Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
7% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.