1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of CBN + 600mg of CBD

Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of CBN + 10mg of CBD (60 servings per bottle)

Flavor: Lemon Mint



Our potent CBN tincture is a natural sleep aid and refreshing addition to your nighttime wind-down routine. CBN is a rare cannabinoid that provides mild sedation without getting you high, and is therefore loved by many as a replacement for melatonin and an addition to their cannabis cabinet. Our tincture is boosted with CBD for extra therapeutic benefits.



Experience the many benefits of CBN tinctures including:

Fall Asleep Faster

Stay Asleep Throughout the Night

Relaxation



Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of cannabinoids. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.

Show more