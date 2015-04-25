Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Birthday Cake is a hybrid strain that was originally created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, resulting in a sweet cake-like flavor. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day in a deeply soothing way – and also makes an amazing birthday gift for your canna-loving friends!