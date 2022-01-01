About this product
TribeREVIVE Delta 8 THC Gummy Bears are mindfully crafted to be both healthy AND delicious - because we don't believe you should have to choose between your wellness and your tastebuds.
Our proprietary formulation for D8 gummy bears is flavored and colored with organic cane sugar and all natural juice extracts such as carrot juice, turmeric and red beet extract. Each bear has 25mg of Delta 8 THC for easy self dosing.
Just say NO to: carcinogenic food colorings (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6), high fructose corn syrup, sprayed edibles (regular gummies sprayed with CBD isolate)
About this brand
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.