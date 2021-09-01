NYC Diesel CBD Disposable Vape Pen | Full Spectrum with Boosted CBG
About this product
Our customers are loyal to our vapes for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar product – your wellness is our top priority.
NYC Diesel provides cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. NYC Diesel’s happy qualities make it a solid choice for social activities and is loved by anxiety-prone consumers.
About this strain
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
NYC Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with