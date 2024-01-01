We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific products
17 products
Wax
Apple Pie Sugar Wax 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 58%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Gelato
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Zkittlez
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Wax
Zookies Sugar Wax 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Wax
Grape Sorbet Sugar Wax 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 68%
CBD 0%
Wax
Julius Caesar Sugar Wax 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Wax
AK Choco Kush Sugar Wax 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Rainbow Cookies Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 83%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mind Sweeper Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 80%
CBD 1.2%
Solvent
Time Reaper Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 78%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Los Altos Sugar Crystals 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 84%
CBD 0.1%
Solvent
Pink Runtz Cake Icing 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 76%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 67%
CBD 0.13%
Solvent
Mango Cookies Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Pink Runtz Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 83%
CBD 0%
Wax
Pop Rocks Sugar Wax 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 76%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Pineapple Express Sugar Crystal 1g
by Trichome Extracts by Canna Pacific
THC 83%
CBD 0.2%
