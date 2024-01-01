Loading...

Trichome Farms

Product image for Slurri Crusher
Flower
Slurri Crusher
by Trichome Farms
THC 26.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Girl Time
Flower
Girl Time
by Trichome Farms
THC 18.2%
CBD 0.001%
Product image for Palm Beach Sour
Flower
Palm Beach Sour
by Trichome Farms
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for B Buds Lost Cause
Flower
B Buds Lost Cause
by Trichome Farms
THC 25.51%
CBD 0%
Product image for High Octane x Triangle kush
Flower
High Octane x Triangle kush
by Trichome Farms
THC 22.79%
CBD 0%
Product image for Talladega Nights
Flower
Talladega Nights
by Trichome Farms
THC 19.51%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Widow Shake
Shake
Black Widow Shake
by Trichome Farms
THC 26.55%
CBD 0%
Product image for Glazed Apricot Gelato Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Glazed Apricot Gelato Pre-roll 1g
by Trichome Farms
THC 24.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Slurri Crasher Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Slurri Crasher Pre-Roll 1g
by Trichome Farms
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Glazed Apricot
Flower
Glazed Apricot
by Trichome Farms
THC 26.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for B Buds Layer Cake
Flower
B Buds Layer Cake
by Trichome Farms
THC 27.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Layer Cake
Flower
Layer Cake
by Trichome Farms
THC 27.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Munson
Flower
Munson
by Trichome Farms
THC 25.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana Mac
Flower
Banana Mac
by Trichome Farms
THC 19.49%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Mystery Jazz
Flower
Mystery Jazz
by Trichome Farms
THC 28.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lost Cause
Flower
Lost Cause
by Trichome Farms
THC 28.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lost Cause Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lost Cause Pre-Roll 1g
by Trichome Farms
THC 23.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for MAC Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
MAC Pre-roll 1g
by Trichome Farms
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Widow Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Black Widow Pre-roll 1g
by Trichome Farms
THC 23.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jet Fuel Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Jet Fuel Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Trichome Farms
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack Herer x Super Silver Haze
Flower
Jack Herer x Super Silver Haze
by Trichome Farms
THC 18.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Space Cookies Pre-Roll
Pre-rolls
Alien Space Cookies Pre-Roll
by Trichome Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Slurri Crasher
Flower
Slurri Crasher
by Trichome Farms
THC 18.39%
CBD 0%
Product image for SFV OG x Triangle Kush
Flower
SFV OG x Triangle Kush
by Trichome Farms
THC 29.05%
CBD 0%