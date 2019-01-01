 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. TRIMCAMP®
TRIMCAMP®

Elite Cannabis Trimming + Pre-Roll Service

.7g Pre-Rolls in elegant glass with cork top
.7g Pre-Rolls in elegant glass with cork top
The right crew for the job.
The right crew for the job.
Do what you love
Do what you love

About TRIMCAMP®

TRIMCAMP’s post-harvest processing services provide cannabis farms with professional and dependable Trimming and Pre-Roll production. Our mobile crews come equip with state of the art tools and equipment to ensure that the highest quality standards are met in every aspect of our Trimming services and every step of the Pre-Roll process is performed with consistency and efficiency. Our highly trained staff of cannabis professionals produce your retail ready products on-site in record time.

Processing

Available in

United States, California, Oregon