Own Your Havest

Triminator Dry
Triminator Mini Dry
Triminator Wet
Triminator Rosin TRP
Triminator Rosin TRP Stack
About Triminator

Triminator, born and built in Northern California, offers harvesting & processing automation for commercial and boutique grow operations. With more than 30 years of engineering experience Triminator has revolutionized processing times for cannabis and provides the fastest, most precise trimmers on the market while maintaining product integrity and purity. All Triminators are 100% lubricant free and designed to offer a gentle interaction with the flower and trim.