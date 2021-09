About this product

We fill our capsules with one of the fastest growing anti-oxidants on the market, Cascara. Our Cascara comes directly off the island of Kona Hawai'i, and has an anti-oxidant level over 5x greater than the açaí berry.



Cascara: Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Niacin, Potassium, Dietary Fiber and other anti oxidant properties.



Medicinal Benefits:



Anti-anxiety

Anti-oxidant

Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis

Non-psychoactive

Neuroprotective Agent

Maximum endocannabinoid system boost

Consumption:

Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed.



Ingredients:

Cascara, Cannabidiol (CBD)