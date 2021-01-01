Loading…
'Triniti Original CBD' Capsules and Pure Tincture Set

The original products in one discounted set! 1 Bottle of CBD Capsules with Anti-Oxidants, 1 Tincture of Pure Flavorless CBD Oil

Medicinal Benefits:

Anti-anxiety
Anti-oxidant
Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis
Non-psychoactive
Neuroprotective Agent
Maximum endocannabinoid system boost
Consumption:
Tinctures: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed under the tongue
Capsules: Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed

Ingredients:
Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
