Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With an aroma of diesel, sweet and a sour, fruity flavor, Sour Diesel is made from Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Terpenes for an uplifted, energetic, euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, pain, anxiety. A Sativa strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints.
FLAVOR: Sour, Fruity
AROMA: Diesel, Sweet
EFFECTS: Uplifted, Energetic, Euphoric
USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints
BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Anxiety
TERPENES: Beta-caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
