With an aroma of pineapple, candy, citrus and a pineapple, rum, citrus flavor, Pineapple Express is made from Limonene, Myrcene, Terpenes for a relaxed, focused boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, fatigue. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints.
FLAVOR: Pineapple, Rum, Citrus
AROMA: Pineapple, Candy, Citrus
EFFECTS: Relaxed, Focused
USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints
BENEFITS: Stress, Fatigue
TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
