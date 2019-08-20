Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Trinity Terpenes

Trinity Terpenes

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TerpStrain

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

With an aroma of pineapple, candy, citrus and a pineapple, rum, citrus flavor, Pineapple Express is made from Limonene, Myrcene, Terpenes for a relaxed, focused boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, fatigue. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints.

FLAVOR: Pineapple, Rum, Citrus
AROMA: Pineapple, Candy, Citrus
EFFECTS: Relaxed, Focused

USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints
BENEFITS: Stress, Fatigue

TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!