Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With the sweet aroma of fresh baked cookies and a sweet, floral flavor, Biscotti is made fromBeta-caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol terpenes for a happy, relaxed and euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with sleep issues and stress. Goes well with candies, drinks and vapes.
FLAVOR: Sweet, Floral
AROMA: Fruit, Herbs, Cookies
EFFECTS: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
USES: Candies, Drinks, Vapes
BENEFITS: Stress, Anxiety, Sleep
TERPENES: Beta-caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
Tangie Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
