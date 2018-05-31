Trinity Terpenes
With an aroma of fruity, earthy, floral and a sweet, earthy, fruity flavor, Jack is made from Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a Happy, Energetic, Creative boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with depression, appetite, headaches. A Sativa strain. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.
FLAVOR: Sweet, Earthy, Fruity
AROMA: Fruity, Earthy, Floral
EFFECTS: Happy, Energetic, Creative
USES: Vapes, Tinctures
BENEFITS: Depression, Appetite, Headache
TERPENES: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,000 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
