Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With an aroma of sweet, earthy and aspicy, sweet flavor, Girl Scout Cookies is made from Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene Terpenes for a Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, depression, anxiety. An OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures.
FLAVOR:spicy, sweet
AROMA:sweet, earthy
EFFECTS: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed
USES:Vapes, Tinctures
BENEFITS: Stress, Depression, Anxiety
TERPENES:Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
