T-Zero is a flavorless enhancing agent that can be utilized as a dilutant to your oil or crystalline concentrates. Composed of select fractions of seed extracted triglycerides, T-Zero's patent-pending formulation enhances concentrates by increasing bioavailability thus allowing increased absorption of more active compounds. T-Zero also creates a smooth product for ultimate customer satisfaction.
Maple Leaf Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
