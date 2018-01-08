About this product

TRIP LONGER LEATHER & GLASS JOINT TUBE



Our Leather Wrapped Glass Joint Tube makes for secure, stylish and smellproof storage and transport of your pre rolled and half smoked cannabis joints. It also makes microdosing your marijuana easy.



The glass tube is made from a heat resistant, borosilicate glass, meaning it is safe to drop a lit cannabis joint inside and extinguish it with the natural cork topper. No butting out or burning plastic, no smell, smoke or hassle. Puff, puff, pass it around or put it out.



The Handbuilt Leather Sleeve has been prototyped, developed and tested for all types of adventure and offers added protection from the elements, loose pocket or backpack contents and harmful judging eyes. Not to mention, it looks super badass.



We use our joint tube every morning to enjoy a puff or two before heading out on our trail run, it’s lightweight, compact and strong enough to drop it in our pocket and bring along.



Warning: Mindful marijuana storage can positively affect the process, rituals and intent with which you apply cannabis to your life, helping optimize and elevate the overall experience. Use Wisely.



TRIP LONGER LEATHER & LONG HAUL GUARANTEE



All Trip Longer, Leather Goods for Life Bettering are designed by us to be super functional and hardwearing. Each item is completely handmade using only premium leathers, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by.



As always, we handset every stitch and every rivet. It’s how we know the best work is being done. We use only the best hand-stitching thread, a strong and sturdy Ritza 25 from Julius Koch, affectionately known as Tiger Thread, it’s the ultimate choice for long lasting stitches and ensures our products are hardwearing and built to last the longest trip of them all.



We use Chicago Style Rivets because like Chicago, they are hard as fuck.



Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Stitching broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that.



Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com