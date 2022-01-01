10mg THC per Serving . 100mg THC per package



Dissolve your symptoms away. Fast. Patented Trokie lozenges give you a trifecta of advantages: Rapid Onset. Long Duration. and Discreet Usage. Trokie Lozenges deliver a reliable and consistent dose of THC that can efffect in as little as 5 minutes and last up 8 hours. This Indica lozenge has a relaxing effect, perfect for evening or night time use.



How to use the Trokie Lozenge: To benefit from the "full effect" of a Trokie lozenge, place the desired dose between your lip and upper gum.



New Formulation: even better reults and taste.