10mg THC per capsule . 100mg THC per bottle



These capsules are perfect for day use. They give clear, focused effects that leave you feeling energized throughout the day. Each bottle contains 10 capsules, each containing 10 mg THC for accurate and easy dosing.



Open yourself up to real relief. Trokie capsules were meticulously developed by Dr. Kent Crowley, to provide a consistent and effective way to dose THC and CBD. Capsules offer a simple, convenient, and discreet way to consume, so that you can get back to your everyday life without disruption.