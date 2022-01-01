About this product
5mg CBD and 5mg THC per Serving . 50mg CBD and 50mg THC per package
1.5mg Melatonin per serving . 15mg Melatonin per serving
Dissolve your symptoms away. Fast. Patented Trokie lozenges give you a trifecta of advantages: Rapid Onset. Long Duration. and Discreet Usage. Trokie Lozenges deliver a reliable and consistent dose of THC that can effect in as little as 5 minutes and last up 8 hours. This high CBD blend delivers a relaxing and releiving effect.
How to use the Trokie Lozenge: To benefit from the "full effect" of a Trokie lozenge, place the desired dose between your lip and upper gum.
New Formulation: even better results and taste.
