5mg CBD, 5mg THC-A, 5mg Delta-9 THC per capsule



Though counterintuitive to some, a small dose of medical cannabis can bring big relief from symptoms that negatively impact quality of life. In fact, research shows that for many patients and many symptoms, less cannabis is definitely effective. Each Capsules have a low-dose blend of 5 mg THC, 5 mg THCA-A and 5mg CBD at a 1:1:1 ratio.



Open yourself up to real relief. Trokie capsules were meticulously developed by Dr. Kent Crowley, to provide a consistent and effective way to dose THC and CBD. Capsules offer a simple, convenient, and discreet way to consume, so that you can get back to your everyday life without disruption.