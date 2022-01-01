CBD Salves



Our unique formulated salves leave a protective coating that provides skin nourishment and longer lasting pain relief. Each of our CBD Salves contain a total of 150mg CBD per jar.



Pain Relief CBD Salve



Coat your skin with pain relieving protection. Our Pain Relief CBD Salve contains a unique blend of natural ingredients including olive oil, aloe vera, rosemary, and tea tree oil with known healing properties all wrapped up into a long-lasting salve.



Trokie Topicals



Get real relief with real ingredients. Cut through all the additives and get straight to relief. We have carefully formulated a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients and paired them with healthy oils and butters that nourish your skin. Our topicals contain ingredients such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, all of which contain well-known healing properties, giving you long-lasting, effective relief.



Trokie Topicals are:



· Chemical-free



· Paraben-free



· Petroleum-free



· Alcohol-free



· Synthetic-free



· Formaldehyde-Free



· Artificial Fragrance-Free



· Sodium Benzoate-Free



· Cruelty-free