First Aid Wound Care CBD Spray



Take action fast with First-Aid Wound Care CBD Spray. It provides an easy solution to many skin problems and contains natural antiseptics to keep wounds clean. Use for cuts, scrapes and other wounds to help the healing process while providing pain relief. Great for every first-aid kit.



CBD Sprays



Our all-natural ingredients in liquid form provide fast-acting absorption and relief in a convenient easy to use spray. Each of our sprays are a multi-use way to treat pain and other skin conditions without the use of harsh chemicals. Allowing you to medicate with confidence. Each of our sprays contain a total of 300mg CBD per bottle.



Trokie Topicals



Get real relief with real ingredients. Cut through all the additives and get straight to relief. We have carefully formulated a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients and paired them with healthy oils and butters that nourish your skin. Our topicals contain ingredients such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, all of which contain well-known healing properties, giving you long-lasting, effective relief.



Trokie Topicals are:



· Chemical-free



· Paraben-free



· Petroleum-free



· Alcohol-free



· Synthetic-free



· Formaldehyde-Free



· Artificial Fragrance-Free



· Sodium Benzoate-Free



· Cruelty-free