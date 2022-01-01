27mg CBD and 3mg THC per capsule . 270mg CBD and 30mg THC per bottle



These capsules are great for many health-related symptoms. We have carefully formulated this ratio to provide the perfect balance to achieve relief.



Open yourself up to real relief. Trokie capsules were meticulously developed by Dr. Kent Crowley, to provide a consistent and effective way to dose THC and CBD. Capsules offer a simple, convenient, and discreet way to consume, so that you can get back to your everyday life without disruption.