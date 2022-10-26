Get straight to the pain with effective, fast-acting topical spray. This spray gets its uplifting cooling effect from camphor, wintergreen oil and menthol, so you can feel relief immediately.



Our all-natural ingredients in liquid form provide fast-acting absorption and relief in a convenient easy to use spray. Each of our sprays are a multi-use way to treat pain and other skin conditions without the use of harsh chemicals. Allowing you to medicate with confidence. Each of our sprays contain a total of 300mg CBD per bottle.