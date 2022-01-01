25mg CBD . 4% Lidocaine . 4% Menthol



Stick with long-lasting relief



Diffuse localized pain with a Trokie CBD and lidocaine pain relief patch. This proven, patented patch with a blend of pain relievers has the highest over-the-counter lidocaine dose possible, plus anhydrous European hemp oil. Adults and children over 12 can safely use the Trokie Pain Patch during normal daily activities. Compatible with drug testing.



How to use Trokie CBD Relief Patch



For fast-acting, long-lasting local pain relief, apply one patch to the affected area and leave in place for up to 12 hours. Patches may be cut down to treat smaller areas.



Back Pain . Arthritis . Muscle Soreness . Joint Pain . and many other uses