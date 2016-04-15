Agent Orange is an excellent strain with very large buds and a fresh citrus scent. It is a well-balanced hybrid that combines the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange will capture your senses with the scent of fresh oranges and citrus fruit will entice you immediately. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.



Strain: Sativa-dominant hybrid 60:40



Flavor: Spicy Orange



Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Energized



Medicinal: Depression, pain