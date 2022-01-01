About this product
Our food-grade CO2 extracted cannabis oil is distilled for purity with 100% natural cannabis – derived terpenes from plants we grow in-house.
Dominant terpene: Myrcene
Aroma: Tangerines
Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric
Helps: Insomnia, Stress, Pain
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.